﻿LGUs asked to apply for DOH-accreditation of Covid hubs

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – The Department of Health (DOH) in Antique is calling on local government units (LGUs) to have their temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMFs) accredited to be prioritized in the deployment of doctors and nurses, as well as avail of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PHIC) isolation package.

DOH Antique Team Leader, Dr. Feman Rene Autajay, in an interview on Tuesday, said they have requested the DOH central office to provide five doctors and 15 registered nurses under their emergency hiring program to help care for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

He said the department will prioritize the deployment of medical personnel to DOH-accredited TTMFs.

“Once the deployment of these five doctors and 15 registered nurses will be approved hopefully, this month, the DOH-accredited TTMFs will be given priority,” Autajay said.

Prioritization is their way of encouraging more LGUs to apply for the department’s accreditation.

“We are campaigning for the TTMF accreditations because it is necessary for their Covid-19 patients to be able to avail of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PHIC) isolation package,” he said.

Junie Sabusap, chief social insurance officer of the PHIC in Antique, in a separate interview, said the PHIC’s isolation package has coverage of PHP22,449 for every patient admitted for 10 days in the TTMF for mild to moderate Covid-19 cases.

“The PHP22,449 is payment for all the TTMF services to the patient including his meals,” he said.

Under this assistance, he said LGUs would not be financially drained while taking care of the Covid-19 patients.

At present, only two TTMFs accredited by the DOH are accepting mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

“The two TTMFs are that of the local government units of San Jose de Buenavista and Valderrama,” he said, which were accredited by the DOH on February 17, 2021.

He added that they just received applications for TTMF accreditation from the LGUs of Libertad and Bugasong, which they will be inspecting for compliance.

“The DOH accreditation checklist is just simple like if the TTMF has a comfort room for its patients,” he said, adding that the requirements are easy for the LGUs to comply with

Source: Philippines News Agency