﻿Leyte town requires use of face masks, shields

Kananga town in Leyte has required the mandatory use of face masks and shields in all public places and private establishments starting Thursday.

Mayor Manuel Vicente Torres signed Executive Order (EO) No. 021-01 imposing the mandatory wearing of the protective equipment with the ongoing local transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“These places include the town hall, public market and terminal, transport vehicles, food parks, plazas, fruit stalls, department stores, financing institutions, pharmacies, and all other private commercial establishments that transact to the public,” Torres said.

The shield must fully cover the size and length of the face, while any cloth that covers the nose, mouth, and chin can be used as a substitute for face masks.

Visor-type face shields that only covers the eyes are not allowed, according to Torres.

The local government will also strictly enforce the physical distancing of at least one-meter in public and private establishments.

A one-seat apart policy must be observed in public and private transport vehicles, while back riding in motorcycles is not allowed.

“Buses, jeepneys, and other transport vehicles or common carriers will be stopped at the designated checkpoint to check their compliance with physical distancing,” Torres said.

As directed, all establishments and transport vehicles must strictly impose these minimum health standards and prohibit the entry of non-compliant persons.

“Any violation of this order by any establishment or public transport will be a ground for revocation or non-renewal of their Mayor’s permit,” the EO stated.

As of Jan. 6, the town has recorded a total of 140 cases, the local government said.

Source: Philippines News agency