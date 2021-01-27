﻿Leyte town mayor, wife test positive for Covid-19

The mayor of Tanauan, Leyte tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019, the seventh local chief executive in Eastern Visayas who contracted the deadly virus.

In a social media post of the local government, Mayor Pelagio Tecson Jr., 53, confirmed that he and his wife Penelope, tested positive for Covid-19 after they voluntarily subjected themselves to examination as he developed symptoms over the past few days.

“We have been transferred now to a Covid-19 facility hospital upon the advice of the doctors for better management of my symptoms. All close contacts have been identified already and will undergo testing by today,” Tecson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The mayor, who is serving his third and last term, reminded residents to continue observing basic health protocols since the pandemic threat is still around.

“Upon reflection, this only shows that this pandemic is still all around us. There will always be occasions where it can hit us. But what is important is that we confront it when it hits us. We never deny it nor cover it. But we acknowledge it so we can be tested, isolated, and treated, including all those who have been affected. This is a proven way to containing this disease in our community,” Tecson added.

On Jan. 23, the mayor issued a directive restricting all gatherings for one month as a major intervention to stop the spike of Covid-19 cases. That was the day when the town registered nine new confirmed cases in a day.

Positive cases were traced to social gatherings where people don’t follow minimum health standards such as wearing face masks and keeping a safe physical distance.

Tanauan is a second-class town in Leyte, situated 18 kilometers south of Tacloban, the regional capital.

Tecson is the seventh local chief executive in the region who got infected with the coronavirus.

Other local officials who contracted Covid-19 are Mayor Dexter Uy (Catbalogan City, Samar), Mayor Manuel Aoyang (Palapag, Northern Samar), Mayor Alfred Romualdez (Tacloban City), Mayor Gilbert Go (Giporlos, Eastern Samar), Mayor Amado Candido (Hernani, Eastern Samar), and Governor Rogelio Espina (Biliran).

All of them recovered except Aoyang who succumbed to Covid-19 on Nov. 6, 2020.

Source: Philippines News agency