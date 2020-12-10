﻿Leyte gets 256 kits for national ID registration

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has received 256 registration kits for the conduct of the second step of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) in Leyte province.

With the assistance of the Philippine Army, the PSA will start transporting the reconfigured kits to local government units for the start of the second phase of the registration that has been delayed by recent calamities.

“We just received the kits shipped by the Philippine Navy on Wednesday. Our staff immediately reconfigured these kits inside a hotel and delivery will start soon,” Anesia Babante, PSA 8 (Eastern Visayas) civil registration and administrative division chief, said in a phone interview on Thursday.

The registration will be extended until early next year from the original target of December 30, due to the delayed arrival of kits from Metro Manila.

“We hope to start the second step immediately after transporting all needed kits to local government units,” Babante added.

The second step is the biometric capturing of the pre-registered individuals in the registration center, which was supposed to start on November 25.

The PSA is eyeing to register 626,294 individuals in Leyte province for PhilSys, prioritizing poor adult individuals identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The first step was the pre-registration that involved going from house-to-house of pre-identified household heads to get their demographic information and to schedule a date for them to visit the registration center.

PSA interviewers have been using tablets to gather demographic information, such as the full name, gender, date of birth, place of birth, address, whether a Filipino or a resident alien, marital status, mobile number, and email address.

The PSA takes the lead in the PhilSys registration, with the support of various government agencies and all local government units.

Those registered with PhilSys will get a Philippine identification card, a government-issued identification card, and proof of identity.

The PhilSys national ID will contain a quick response (QR) code with the owner’s two fingerprint data and a unique 12-digit identification number called the PhilSys number assigned upon birth or registration at the PhilSys.

The national ID system seeks to achieve a more efficient distribution of government aid to low-income households, easier and faster access to government services, easier transactions, and applications to anything requiring a government-issued proof of identity.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed the Philippine Identification System Act, or Republic Act 11055, into law on Aug. 6, 2018, which establishes a single national identification system.

Source: Philippines News agency