﻿Leyte eyes lab to test ASF

The Leyte provincial government is pushing for the construction of a laboratory to test if pigs are infected with African swine fever (ASF).

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla said on Wednesday he discussed the recommendation during the visit of Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) National Director Ronnie Domingo last week, taking note that samples from the province have to be sent to Manila for testing.

Under the proposal, the national government will finance the construction of the laboratory on a lot provided by the provincial government.

“I made the suggestion considering that it takes a lot of time and effort to bring samples taken from hogs to the laboratory in the National Capital Region. We still have to wait for their approval,” Petilla said.

The official also suggested to the agriculture department to design a system that even with the existence of the ASF virus, no swine will be culled.

Local authorities started the culling of pigs on Jan. 14 after four pigs in Abuyog town tested positive for the highly-contagious virus, the first case detected in the Visayas.

More pigs were depopulated in nearby Javier and La Paz towns as more ASF cases have been detected. The three towns have a population of 16,835 combined as of December 2020, representing 13 percent of the 127,725 live pigs in the province as of the end of last year.

Several villages in Leyte have been under strict surveillance given their proximity to affected farms.

Petilla said the provincial government will form a task force to monitor the situation in the entire province.

He added that monitoring protocols will continue to ensure that the virus will not spread to other parts of the province.

Meanwhile, Petilla said none of the more than 130 swine farms supported by the provincial government was hit by the ASF.

“This livelihood program was designed against ASF. Although this is the first time to test if this will work, so far no piggery under the Leyte Economics are affected,” he said.

Initial investigation showed that the ASF virus in Leyte could have been transmitted to local farms through infected boar being used for natural mating and hog traders who may have fed their stocks with contaminated food products.

Pigs affected by ASF usually manifest high fever, distinct reddish areas on the skin of the neck, chest, and extremities, and bleeding of internal organs that could lead to death within two to 10 days.

