﻿Leyte bettor becomes 3rd lotto millionaire in October

A lone bettor from Leyte became an instant millionaire after winning the PHP5.94 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 on Thursday night.

In an advisory on Friday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination of 37-09-25-14-28-04. The ticket was purchased in Ormoc City.

To claim the check, the bettor must proceed to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

A total of 37 other bettors who guessed five out of the six two-digit winning combinations won PHP24,000 each, the PCSO said.

About 1,338 bettors got PHP800 each for getting four of the winning combinations while 19,736 bettors won PHP20 each for guessing three right combinations.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

This is the third time this month wherein a lone bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the state lottery’s games.

During the draw on Wednesday night, a sole bettor from Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo bagged the PHP35 million jackpot prize of the Mega Lotto 6/45.

During the Lotto 6/42 draw on October 23, a bettor from Parañaque City bagged the PHP32.9 million jackpot prize draw of the Lotto 6/42.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to soar to PHP235 million by the next draw on Friday, while the Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is estimated to be PHP85 million to draw on Saturday.

On Thursday, PCSO general manager Royina Garma said bettors could soon expect a new game with a bigger jackpot prize.

Garma said the Win-A-Billion lotto game, which will have a guaranteed jackpot of PHP1 billion, would be held three times a week.

The billion-peso prize lotto, she said, would require a minimum bet of PHP99 that will give one a chance to win the PHP1 billion jackpot prize. She did not provide further details.

Garma also disclosed that the agency has partnered with private firm M. Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. to become its authorized lottery agent in the Visayas.

“I am thankful to M. Lhuillier because it is a large corporation that we have already signed a contract with them. All M. Lhuillier branches in the Visayas region have lotto outlets, we have opened 160 plus lotto outlets,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the turnover of small-town lottery shares to 13 Metro Manila local government units and its mandatory contribution to the Commission on Higher Education.

She urged those who have small stores, grocery stores, or restaurants to open a lotto outlet as part of their business.

Garma assured that despite the 50-percent sales loss due to the pandemic this year, the PCSO would continue to provide funds for health care, especially with the increasing number of patients seeking medical attention amid the pandemic.

The PCSO is mandated to set aside 30 percent of its revenue for charity, 55 percent for prizes, and 15 percent for its operation. All balances of any fund in the PCSO will form part of the charity fund.

Source: Philippines News Agency