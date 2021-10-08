﻿Let’s await advice on Duterte’s plan to visit US: Roque

Malacañang is still waiting for the final word on the supposed United States (US) trip of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a press briefing in Angeles City, Pampanga, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he could neither confirm nor deny Duterte’s plan to visit the US.

“Iyong mga bagay na iyan ay talagang diplomasya po iyan, so hintayin na lang po natin kung magkakaroon ng kasunduan kasi kinakailangan din ng kasunduan (Matters like that involve diplomacy so let’s wait if there will be an agreement because there should be an agreement first),” he said.

Rather than risk making wrong pronouncements, Roque said it is just best to wait.

“I cannot second guess kung ano pong mangyayari diyan. Hintayin na lang po natin (what is going to happen. Let’s just wait),” he added.

In a public address last Thursday, Duterte said he wanted to go to the US to personally thank their government for their donation of vaccines against Covid-19.

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said the US was donating 5 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses for the Philippines on top of the 9 million doses previously donated.

“Ang bait ng America. Baka pupunta ako doon (America is so generous. I might go there) just to thank the American government and the people,” he said.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez earlier confirmed that the US will provide 5.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) also vowed to allocate an additional USD11.3 million assistance to support the country’s vaccine rollout efforts.

