﻿Leonardia seeks final term as Bacolod mayor under new nat’l party

Mayor Evelio Leonardia filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for a third and final term on Wednesday this time, under the Villar-led Nacionalista Party (NP).

“We are now officially part of the Nacionalista Party,” Leonardia said in a press conference held before noon, after which his group heard a mass and submitted their COCs before the Commission on Elections.

Leonardia, who heads the local coalition Grupo Progreso, has been a long-time member of the Nationalist’s People Coalition (NPC) founded by his political backer, the late Ambassador Eduardo Cojuangco Jr.

“I have discussed this matter personally with Mr. Ramon Ang, the patriarch of the NPC,” the mayor said, adding that he has also talked to NPC president, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, and secretary-general Mark Llandro “Dong” Mendoza about his plans.

“I have explained to them the political circumstances in Bacolod. Amicably, in a friendly manner we have decided, they have given me the blessing to transfer parties,” he said.

With the move, Leonardia becomes the official candidate of the NP for the mayoral race in Bacolod.

“Our CONA (certificate of nomination and acceptance) was signed by no less than former Senate president and former House speaker Manny Villar (who is the NP president),” he added.

Leonardia will be challenged by businessman and former Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Alfredo Benitez, who filed his COC on Tuesday as the standard-bearer of Team Asenso Bacolod, and the official candidate of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

The mayor, who is the national president of the League of Cities of the Philippines, said the majority of the candidates under his slate now belong to the NP, including Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran and 10 running for councilors, with six incumbents.

Grupo Progreso is fielding reelectionist-councilors Cindy Rojas, Renecito Novero, Dindo Ramos, Israel Salanga, Archie Baribar, and Carl Lopez.

Others include former councilor and city administrator Em Ang, physician Chris Sorongon, former Central Negros Electric Cooperative board president Ed Guillem, Barangay 18 council member Jonathan Diaz, broadcaster Marlon Solidum, and Information Technology professional Cashmere Montalvo, daughter of former mayor Jose Montalvo, who founded the world-renowned MassKara Festival.

“This a combination of experience, competence, track record, youth, gender sensitivity, and this is the kind that is going to provide a transition for the future. Grupo Progreso is presenting to you a team, which we can call a perfect combination,” Leonardia said of his line-up.

He added that the Grupo Progreso-led administration has “not failed” the Bacolodnons and will “bring Bacolod to even greater heights”.

Source: Philippines News Agency