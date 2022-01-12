﻿Legazpi vaccination rate now 110%

The vaccination rollout here has inoculated 161,699 individuals or about 110 percent of its 70 percent target population of 147,643.

Of the 161,699 vaccinated, about 133,000 have complete doses.

According to data from the Albay Provincial Health Office as of Tuesday, the city is the only one so far in the province that has exceeded its population protection target.

In terms of target, Tiwi comes next at 85 percent, or 33,702 out of the 39,883, while in terms of persons vaccinated, Tabaco is second to Legazpi with 85,769 vaccinated out of the 100,507.

“Ongoing booster, vaccination for 1st and 2nd dose, we’re doing it daily until Saturday. If it is not important better stay at home,” Mayor Noel Rosal posted on social media on Sunday.

He also reminded his constituents to follow health guidelines under Alert Level 2.

“Unvaccinated individuals who are eligible for vaccination are highly discouraged from going to places that are closed (indoor), crowded, and have a high close-contact potential,” read an advisory.

Interzonal movement from other parts of the country and intrazonal movement within the region are allowed, provided vaccination cards are presented.

As of January 9, the Bicol Region has 2,884 active Covid-19 cases.

Masbate accounts for majority of the cases at 1,153, followed by Camarines Sur with 672.

