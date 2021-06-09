﻿Legazpi, Naga put up additional beds for Covid-19 patients

The cities of Naga and Legazpi have added beds for the treatment of more coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

In response to the request of the Department of Health (DOH) for additional isolation and treatment facilities, Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion said on his Facebook page on Wednesday that an additional 40 beds were opened at the Sta. Cruz High School for moderate and severe cases.

“Satuya pong personal na pig-inspeksyon kaiba si Dr. Joseph Sanchez, pamayo kan Naga City Hospital asin Quarantine Cluster Chief kan HERTF, an edificio na magigin 40 bed TTMF facility (Together with Dr. Joseph Sanchez, head of Naga City Hospital and Quarantine Cluster chief, we personally inspected the building with 40 beds),” Legacion said.

He noted that the 40 beds will be on top of the 40 beds at the City College of Naga (CCN) Isolation and Treatment Facility, 10 at the Our Lady of Lourdes Infirmary, and 400 at the quarantine facility of the Camarines Sur National High School Liboton Campus.

Meanwhile, Legazpi Mayor Noel Rosal said in an interview that the city has added beds intended for elderly coronavirus patients, most of whom are at the city-owned hospital.

He said that due to the rising number of cases in the region, the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) could no longer accommodate new patients that need to be treated at intensive care units (ICUs).

“There is an urgent need for us to open additional beds for Covid-19 patients. But we will be accommodating first the senior patients,” Rosal said.

He also ordered the putting up of more isolation facilities to house the mild and asymptomatic patients.

Legazpi City had earlier converted the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation (ICR) as a quarantine and isolation facility.

Rosal also tapped hotels as quarantine areas for mild cases.

Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in Bicol said there is now a high utilization rate of Covid-19 beds in the region, both in private and local government-owned hospitals.

“The utilization rate of the three Covid-19 referral hospitals particularly their allocated beds for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is now at high risk,” a statement from the health agency read.

Source: Philippines News Agency