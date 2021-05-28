﻿Legazpi mayor wants hospital expansion fast-tracked

Mayor Noel E. Rosal here has directed the City Engineering Office (CEO) to expedite the construction of the third floor of the city’s own hospital to accommodate more patients amid a surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In an interview on Friday, Rosal said the expansion would enable the hospital to serve more patients especially the poor.

“Once totally finished, this hospital expansion would augment to our urgently needed additional hospital beds and facilities in the middle of this still surging Covid-19 cases,” he said.

City Engineer Clemente Ibo, in a separate interview, said civil works under Phase 1 of the PHP18-million project are already 100 percent complete.

“We will start the construction of Phase 2 after we finish the project plan and other necessary documents,” Ibo added.

He said the civil works under Phase 2 include the construction of 23 to 25 rooms that can accommodate 60 beds, three operating rooms and semi-private rooms, and the installation of an elevator.

Ibo said his office would fast-track the completion of the hospital expansion project so that it could be fully operational early next year.

Meanwhile, Rosal said even before the project started, a new upgraded ultrasound machine had been installed in the hospital in response to the requests of indigent patients.

The Legazpi City Hospital is equipped with a laboratory, operating and labor rooms, X-ray, an intensive care unit, emergency and recovery units, a dental clinic, and a pharmacy, all located on the ground floor for easy access of patients.

The male and female wards including pediatric rooms and offices of doctors and other medical personnel are located on the second floor.

“Presently, the hospital is serving 35 beds while at least eight of it are for Covid-19 patients,” Rosal said.

The city-run hospital is located within the 3,000-square meter lot owned by the local government near the commercial district.

