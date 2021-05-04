﻿Legazpi locks down more buildings, orders tests

The City Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) here announced more lockdowns on Saturday to control the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

Mayor Noel Rosal, City IATF chairperson, issued the advisory that includes orders to disinfect, contact trace and test.

To maximize the implementation of Covid-19 risk management measures and based on the assessment of the situation, the Legazpi City Covid-19 Task Force ordered the total lockdown of the Divine Word College of Legazpi (2nd floor) in Rizal Street, Barangay Ilawod; Department of Environment Natural Resources in Lapu-Lapu Street, Barangay Lapu-Lapu; Tactical Operation Group-5 in Bogtng bypass road, Barangay Bogtong; Mabinit Elementary School in Barangay Mabinit; Reyes Computer-Oriented School ground floor, Senior High School Building, in Purok 1, Barangay Binanuahan West; Legazpi City Water District in Barriada Road, Barangay Bitano; and Albay Central School-New Building, A and H.E room in Maria Clara Street, Old Albay District.

The IATF would issue a notice lifting the lockdown once disinfection, tracing, and testing are completed.

On Saturday, the city logged 15 new cases bringing to 173 its active cases.

The city has 716 cumulative cases since March last year, 523 recoveries and 20 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency