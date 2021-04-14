﻿Legazpi City puts up checkpoints amid rising Covid-19 cases

Alarmed by the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection here, the local Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Tuesday imposed stricter restrictions anew on the movement of residents.

The city on Monday logged eight cases in six villages, which brought to 53 the number of active cases based on Department of Health (DOH) data.

The city Covid-19 tracker showed 560 cumulative cases, with 488 recoveries and with 19 recorded deaths.

Mayor Noel Rosal, the local IATF head, on Tuesday, issued a directive to the 70 village officials to establish checkpoints in their areas to prevent the entry of non-residents except for people bringing in essential commodities.

“Wala munang bisita (no visitors would be allowed) in various villages to prevent virus infections to spread, even during village fiesta or events that require mass gathering,” Rosal said in a statement.

Other restrictions include the daily curfew from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

To strictly implement the measures, village officials and policemen would issue citation tickets for health guidelines violations such as not wearing masks and face shields, non-practice of social distancing, joining mass gatherings, and loitering, especially during curfew hours.

Violators would be fined PHP2,000 for the first offense; PHP3,000 for the second offense; PHP4,000 for the third offense; and PHP5,000 for the fourth offense plus imprisonment.

Rosal warned that the rising cases of Covid-19 would prompt the DOH-Bicol to classify the city as a high-risk area and place it under general community quarantine.

Under the DOH Risk Assessment classification, the city is currently a low-risk area and placed under modified general community quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency