﻿Legazpi City logs zero Covid-19 cases for 3 days

LEGAZPI CITY – The city government here on Monday said no new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases were recorded in the locality since Saturday.

Mayor Noel Rosal, in an interview on Monday, said this welcome development is attributed to the massive vaccination campaign and sustained implementation of health and safety protocols across the city.

“Our campaign for massive vaccination and strict implementation of the protocols are now paying off. We are commending our people and those implementing the safety protocols for their dedication,” he said.

Rosal also lauded the private sector, particularly the mall operators and owners of other enclosed establishments for seriously helping the city government’s campaign against Covid-19.

As of November 28, some 204,750 vaccine doses have been administered here.

Rosal said the city is now “on the way to 70-percent population protection since we are already at 64.57 percent”. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency