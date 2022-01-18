﻿LeBron apologizes to fans for disappointing LA Lakers season

LeBron James on Monday apologized to Los Angeles Lakers fans for the team’s disappointing play and promised that “We’ll be better.”

“#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James said on Twitter.

Half of the 2021/2022 season already over and the Lakers have a 21-22 win-loss record in the Western Conference, including three straight defeats.

The fans have been critical of their superstar guard Russell Westbrook lately for his poor shooting performance.

James, on the other hand, averaged 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks on 51.9 percent shooting and 36.2 percent from the 3-point line this season.

James is a four-time NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), winning titles with the Miami Heat (2), Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

He has been playing for the Lakers since 2018.

Utah ends losing streak

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets with a 125-102 score on Sunday, ending their four-game losing streak.

Utah led after a 15-2 run spanning the first and second quarters and made a 13-point lead in the third.

Denver rallied to get an 81-80 lead on Will Barton’s three-point play but Utah carried a 91-88 lead into the fourth quarter.

Rudy Gobert, who missed the previous five games after testing positive for COVID-19, inspired the Jazz for the away win, posting a double-double.

The French center finished with 18 points and 19 rebounds at Ball Arena.

Donovan Mitchell produced 31 points to help his team end a four-game skid.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to add 16 points and six points.

For the losing side, Serbian center Nikola Jokic notched a triple-double.

Jokic played with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Also, Monte Morris and Nah’Shon Hyland scored 13 points each.

Utah Jazz have a 29-14 win-loss record this season.

Phoenix Suns win again

The Phoenix Suns claimed their third straight NBA game, defeating Detroit Pistons 135-108 at Little Caesars Arena.

Devin Booker led the Suns to victory with 30 points while Cameron Payne and JaVale McGee each added 20 points each.

For the Pistons, Cory Joseph and Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points.

Phoenix Suns are currently in the first spot with a 33-9 win-loss record in the Western Conference.

Other results: Sacramento Kings-Houston Rockets: 112-118, and Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors: 119-99.

Source: Philippines News Agency