﻿Learner not drowned while submitting modules: DepEd

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday clarified a “misinformation” that a learner and three out-of-school youth drowned while submitting self-learning modules in Biñan, Laguna.

“Contrary to news items and social media posts, the incident reports of Schools Division Office (SDO) of Biñan and the police stated that the victims did not drown in an attempt to submit self-learning modules. According to the police report, they went out to deliver clothes to the fisherman-father of two of the victims,” the DepEd said in a statement.

It said the father of the victims confirmed the reports of the police and SDO of Biñan.

“On the day of the incident, the public was informed that schools were closed due to recent typhoons and flooding and thus, retrieval of the learning materials were also suspended,” the DepEd statement read.

The DepEd has reached out to the concerned media outlet “to rectify or delete the article.”

“We also appeal to everyone that we should thoroughly check the information we are reporting to the public,” it added.

The DepEd encouraged its field offices to continue implementing academic ease measures in the distance learning set up “to ensure the safety and well-being of our learners, as well as our teachers and personnel, in these trying times.”

“We must not compromise anyone’s health and safety in our mission to deliver quality education,” it added.

The DepEd Central Office has coordinated with the SDO of Biñan City for assistance, “to be provided by the field office in the soonest possible time with the help of private partners”.

“We are saddened to learn about their sudden passing, and we are sending our deepest condolences to the grieving families and friends of the victims as we pray for their eternal repose,” it said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency