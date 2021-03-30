﻿Lay down arms, rejoin mainstream society, DND chief tells Reds

Rather than destroying the country, the New People’s Army (NPA) communist terrorists should stop committing atrocities, lay down their arms, and rejoin mainstream society.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana made this statement as the NPA observes its 52nd founding anniversary Monday.

“In marking their anniversary this March 29, the NPA, especially those in the higher echelons, should listen to the Filipino people: Enough is enough,” he said.

Lorenzana also scored the communist terrorists for taking pride in their willful destruction and burning of properties, spreading lies, sowing violence, and undermining the Republic, all in the name of their flawed ideology.

“Regarding themselves above the laws of the land, the NPA continuously and without remorse committed murder and other crimes. The blood of thousands are on their hands,” the defense chief added.

Lorenzana also slammed the NPA for perpetuating insurgency through deception and terrorism.

“This communist terrorist group should know that we are not going to leave any stone unturned to finally end the atrocities they commit against the Filipino people. We will not falter in our mission,” he said.

He also said if the Filipino public have not heeded their call for a so-called revolution after all these years, NPA members should realize that it is high time for them to lay down their arms.

“Let us work together for healing and sincere reconciliation through the government’s localized reintegration efforts,” he added.

Lorenzana said the country has much more to gain in seeking to build than to destroy.

“More than 50 years of terrorism and destruction is enough. A different road leading to peace and nation-building is already laid in front of us. This is what we all long for and the future generations of Filipinos deserve,” he added.

Founded on March 29, 1969, by the collaboration of Jose Maria Sison and former members of the Hukbong Mapagpalaya ng Bayan led by Bernabe Buscayno, the NPA has since waged a guerrilla war based on the Maoist strategy of protracted people’s war.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency