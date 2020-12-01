﻿Lawyers can withdraw as counsel from ‘deadbeat’ clients: CA

A law firm need not continue representing its client in the middle of a case if it decides to forego their service and act on its own, the Court of Appeals (CA) ruled.

In a decision dated Nov. 26 and released Tuesday, the appellate court’s Special 14th Division set aside the ruling of the Valenzuela Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 269) and allowed the Valenton Loseriaga Law Offices (VLLS) to withdraw as counsel from a client who has decided to forego counsel in her suit.

The case started in 2013, when Merry Kaw hired the services of petitioner VLLS to represent her in the probate of the will of her deceased daughter, Marie Christine Kaw.

In the course of the proceedings, the relationship between Kaw and the law firm turned sour to the extent that she refused to coordinate with her lawyers. Later, she verbally refused to pay the firm for its services until the case is resolved in her favor.

Kaw eventually filed pleadings on her own behalf without assistance from her lawyers and also asked the lower court to furnish her with all the notices and court processes at her new address.

In April 2018, after five years of its engagement as counsel for Kaw, VLLS filed a motion to withdraw appearance as counsels and said it is terminating its attorney-client relationship with Kaw, in view of her incessant failure to coordinate and settle outstanding bills with them.

On June 8, 2018, however, the RTC denied the law firm’s motion to withdraw its appearance as counsel “for lack of substantiation”.

The law firm claimed that at the time, Kaw’s bill of services ballooned to PHP93,995.50.

In overturning the RTC’s decision, the CA pointed out the obvious lack of cooperation between VLLS and Kaw.

“Obviously, there is lack of cooperation and communication between VLLS and Kaw who, it appears, wants to litigate her case on her own. Surely, such inability to cooperate with her lawyers will not promote the best interest of both parties. Understandably, no responsible lawyer can be expected to do justice to any cause under such conditions, and it would be an unjust imposition to compel him to continue his services in relation thereto,” the CA said.

