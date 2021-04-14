﻿Lawmaker pushes for construction of monument for front-liners

A lawmaker is pushing for the construction of a national monument to be called “Bantayog ng mga Bayaning Front-liners” in recognition of the heroism of frontline workers during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, Manila Rep. Manuel Luis Lopez filed House Bill 9159, or the proposed Frontliners Recognition Act, which seeks to memorialize the acts of heroism of frontline workers through the construction of the monument and declare a National Day of Mourning and Remembrance for the departed Covid-19 front-liners.

Lopez, who chairs the House Committee on Metro Manila Development, said the national monument will be inaugurated during the National Day of Mourning and Remembrance, which shall be a special working holiday.

“As we face a continuous surge of Covid-19 infections and almost all of our hospitals in the National Capital Region once again declare full capacity, our frontline workers, both medical and non-medical, have not stopped working tirelessly, selflessly, and valiantly in the service of their countrymen despite the clear and imminent dangers to their own health and safety,” Lopez said. “It is in this time, now more than ever, that we should recognize the courage, hard work, sacrifice, and invaluable contribution of our frontline heroes.”

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) shall determine the appropriate location, prepare the design, and undertake the construction of the monument.

A committee will be created to formulate guidelines for the nomination and selection of Frontline Heroes whose names will be engraved in the Bantayog. A scholarship and financial assistance grant will also be provided to the children of the frontline heroes in any state schools, colleges or universities.

“We shall ensure that the selection process will be transparent and open to the public. This is but a simple recognition compared to the enormous sacrifice and selfless service our front-liners have given in these trying times,” he said.

The chair of the NCCA shall issue a certificate of heroism to the immediate family of the frontline heroes in a ceremony held for the purpose.

Source: Philippines News Agency