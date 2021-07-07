﻿Law strengthening joint energy body signed

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law enhancing the powers and functions of the Joint Congressional Energy Commission (JCEC), an oversight body in charge of implementing energy-related laws.

Republic Act (RA) 11571, inked by Duterte on Tuesday, amends RA 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001 to enable JCEC to exercise its oversight functions in the implementation of all existing energy laws.

Under RA 11571, the JCEC shall adopts its internal rules of procedures, conduct hearings and receive testimonies, reports and technical advice.

The joint energy commission may also invite or summon by subpoena ad testificandum any public official, private citizen, or any other person to testify before it, or require any person by subpoena duces tecum to produce before it such records, reports, documents or other materials as it may require, according to the new law.

RA 11571 also allows JCEC to require all the powers necessary to attain the purposes of its creation.

“The Energy Commission shall be assisted by a secretariat to be composed of personnel who may be seconded from the Senate and the House of Representatives and may retain consultants,” the law read.

The secretariat, based on RA 11571, shall be headed by an executive director with “sufficient background and competence on the policies and issues relating to electric industry reforms.”

An initial sum of PHP25 million will be charged against the current appropriations of the Senate to carry out the JCEC’s powers and functions.

The funding necessary for the continued operation of the oversight body will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act thereafter, the law said.

The JCEC, previously known as Joint Congressional Power Commission, was renamed through RA 11285 or the Energy Efficiency and Conversation Act signed by Duterte on April 12, 2019.

RA 11571, which was released on Wednesday, takes effect 15 days after its publication in the official Gazette or in one newspaper of general circulation.

Originally, the JCEC will only exist 10 years after the effectivity of EPIRA.

However, its term was further extended for another 10 years or until June 26, 2021 through Joint Resolution 1, Series of 2010 Extending the Period of Existence of the Joint Congressional Power Commission.

In May this year, House Bill 9312 was filed before the House of Representatives, removing the expiration period of JCOC “to allow regular review and if needed, amendments, of the EPIRA.”

Source: Philippines News Agency