﻿Latest Pfizer vax allotted to seafarers, OFWs in Ilocos Norte

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Ilocos Norte on Monday said the latest shipment of Pfizer coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines delivered to the province will be given to seafarers and overseas Filipino workers who need to be inoculated immediately.

A total of 12,870 doses of Pfizer vaccine and an additional 7,770 doses of Sinovac vaccine were delivered to the province on Monday.

On September 27, at least 789 Pfizer doses were initially administered to some economic workers.

The US-made vaccine is a preferred brand among Ilocanos in this part of Luzon.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Josephine Ruedas, said they are now preparing to administer the vaccines this week.

“This is in line with the aggressive response of the provincial government through our governor to inoculate 70 percent of the eligible population,” she added.

Ruedas urged all qualified residents to go to the nearest city or municipal health offices to be enlisted and wait for their vaccination schedule.

As of September 29, the PHO reported that a total of 119,390 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the province.

“I feel more confident to go to work now that I got my vaccine,” said Roderick Asuncion, a heavy truck driver from Barangay San Guillermo in San Nicolas town.

