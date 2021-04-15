﻿Lapu-Lapu-Siquijor match postponed

The first game of the Wednesday triple-header in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas Leg has been put on hold after a power interruption hit the Alcantara Civic Center.

Lapu-Lapu was leading Siquijor, 27-13, at halftime when the lights went out the arena.

“We had a power interruption here in Alcantara. Although we have a generator, it could not sustain our internet which has forced us to postpone the game,” said Rocky Chan, the league’s chief operating officer.

After a meeting with Coaches Francis Auquico (Lapu-Lapu) and Joel Palapal (Siquijor), they agreed to have the game re-played in the final day of the elimination round.

The development will strike out the Heroes’ initial dominance in which they held the Mystics to only five points in the first quarter.

Siquijor, despite still struggling in the second quarter, somehow got back at Lapu-Lapu by holding them to only four markers before halftime.

Meanwhile, the next game in the triple-header, the Tubigon-Mandaue match, has pushed through after the power went back.

As of posting, Mandaue is leading Tubigon, 45-35, at the half.

The nightcap will feature the game between winless Dumaguete and unbeaten Talisay.

Source: Philippines News Agency