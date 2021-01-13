﻿Lapu-Lapu City needs P100-M to buy Covid-19 vaccines

The city government of Lapu-Lapu is eyeing a PHP100-million budget to purchase Covid-19 vaccines.

The announcement was made in a press statement released on Tuesday.

The city council has yet to pass an ordinance on the request of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan for the Covid-19 vaccine purchase.

Front-liners, drivers, and vendors will be on the top of the mayor’s priority list for inoculation.

Chan said the amount will be in addition to the national government’s allocation for each local government unit (LGU) in the country.

The mayor is still requesting the national government to include Lapu-Lapu City as one of the recipient LGUs for the national government’s vaccine distribution.

Chan said he is keen on procuring a good vaccine brand at a reasonable price.

Various major cities in the country have already announced their signing of purchase agreements with pharmaceutical giants to procure vaccines for their residents.

Cebu City, the provincial capital, has announced its readiness to purchase Covid-19 vaccines once the national government gives the go-signal.

The city government of Cebu is also allotting a PHP400-million budget for vaccine procurement.

Source: Philippines News agency