﻿Laoag night market reopens

Following the easing of quarantine protocols in the province of Ilocos Norte, the city government here is now looking forward to reopening its night market with crowd control measures.

On Friday night, the Abadilla street located at the eastern portion of the Laoag City Public Market and Commercial Complex will temporarily close for the dry run operation of the night market.

The reopening of the night market is seen to help revive the local economy and restore the livelihood of vendors displaced by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Sponsored by the committee of the whole, City Ordinance No. SP2021-009, authorizing the temporary closure of Abadilla street for the dry run operation of the night market during community quarantine as allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of infectious diseases was approved on March 3, 2021.

“If the dry run would be successful, it will eventually become a regular operation,” said Mayor Michael Keon, adding that the night market will be able to give space to the peddler-vendors who roam around the city.

Keon said a total of 70 peddler-vendors have already registered to participate in the open night market but the preference will be given to the regular vendors.

“Once protocol allows, there will be an increase in the allowed number of vendors and hopefully we will go back to normal operation just like before,” Keon added.

In the dry run, there will be a designated entrance and exit, registration of participants, and body temperature screening to ensure that the minimum health and safety protocols will be observed.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Laoag market faced several lockdowns, affecting the livelihood of several stall owners and their helpers.

