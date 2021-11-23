﻿Laoag City rolls out Covid-19 vax for minors

The Laoag City General Hospital started to roll out coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination for minors in Ilocos Norte aged 12 to 17 on Monday.

Accompanied by their vaccinated parents or guardians, the minors passed through a weighing scale and underwent counseling before they were guided to the registration table and actual administration of vaccines.

For those who were accompanied by guardians, each of them was required to submit a duly signed authorization letter from parents with their photocopied identified cards to ensure that they have full consent in allowing their sons and daughters to get the vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Eligible minors with comorbidities are likewise advised to bring along with them their medical certificate when it is their time to get vaccinated.

Jiwani Silva, coordinator of the City Vaccination Operations Center, said Monday there is “no walk-in policy” in the vaccination of minors as she noted that all interested individuals are pre-enlisted in the village along with their contact numbers.

“To avoid overcrowding in vaccination sites, we request that you wait for your call or text from the operation center,” he said in a public advisory.

The nationwide rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for all minors started last November 3.

The initial rollout started at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City and was followed by the Laoag City General Hospital and other local government units here.

Laoag City currently has only eight active infections, with no new cases recorded as of Sunday.

With the continuing mass vaccination drive and considering the high level of vaccine acceptance among Laoagenos, Mayor Michael M. Keon hopes that by the end of this year, the city will be able to achieve population protection.

Source: Philippines News Agency