﻿Laoag City back to less restrictive GCQ starting Dec. 12

This city will revert to the less restrictive general community quarantine (GCQ) starting Saturday after a two-week reimposition of a strict coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) lockdown.

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said Wednesday night the decision was based on the significant decrease in the number of average daily positive Covid-19 cases in the city.

“Things will normalize in Laoag and we will gradually go back to our new normal,” Manotoc said as he reiterated that even after the barricades and checkpoints in village and city borders are removed, residents would be reminded not to be complacent as the threat of Covid-19 remains.

Of the 262 total confirmed cases in Laoag, at least 88 have recovered.

Out of the 174 active cases, 101 are persons deprived of liberty at the Ilocos Norte Provincial Jail.

All of them did not show any symptoms of the disease and their 14-day quarantine would be done this week.

Meanwhile, the City Health Office (CHO) announced that the free expanded swab testing for Laoag residents is ongoing.

Residents, however, are requested to fill up an online registration form, which can be accessed via the Facebook page of the City Government of Laoag. Or they may also call the CHO hotline number 0939-554-4123 and wait for their schedule.

The CHO added that the schedule would depend on the exposure and risk of pre-registered individuals.

