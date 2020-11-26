﻿Laoag back to MECQ amid rising Covid-19 cases

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc declared the city under modified enhance community quarantine (MECQ) starting Friday (Nov. 27) until the spike of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases is contained.

The governor announced this on Wednesday night, prompting residents to beef up their food stocks and other essentials to minimize going out during the localized lockdown.

On Thursday, long queues of customers are observed in grocery stores, pharmacies, and banks, among others.

A mall in downtown Laoag also ran out of dressed chicken supply due to customers buying in bulk.

However, the governor assured basic services will still be available during the localized MECQ.

“The Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte and the City Government of Laoag have been working together for your safety and welfare. We will continue to do so until we overcome this pandemic,” Manotoc said in a public statement.

As of posting, the governor has yet to release the official implementing rules and regulations of the localized MECQ.

Generally, MECQ will limit public transport and work in some industries where virus transmissions recently occurred. More checkpoints manned by police personnel and village officials will also be put up.

To date, Laoag City has 48 active cases out of the 85 total cases in the province with 37 recoveries. (PNA)

