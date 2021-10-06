﻿’Lannie’ to bring rains across PH

Tropical Depression (TD) Lannie will bring rains over many areas Monday, the weather bureau said.

Chris Perez of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Lannie” was last seen 100 kilometers east of Surigao City. The TD packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“Because of this (strength) tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 has been raised over several areas,” he said.

Based on PAGASA’s 5 a.m. weather bulletin, these areas are the southern portion of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Milagros, Mandaon, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan, Balud), the southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Ferrol, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose), the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong), the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay), and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

TCWS No. 1 has also been hoisted over Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Bais City, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, City of Tanjay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City), Cebu, and Bohol.

Also under TCWS No. 1 are Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Magallanes, Remedios T. Romualdez, City of Cabadbaran, Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Butuan City), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (San Miguel, Marihatag, San Agustin, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal, Lianga)

Areas under TCWS No. 1 are forecast to experience strong breeze to near gale conditions, and occasional gusts.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the coastal waters of the country, especially in areas where TCWS No. 1 has been hoisted.

Perez said moderate to heavy, with at times intense rains will be experienced over the Visayas, Bicol region, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, and Caraga Region.

Light to moderate, with at times heavy rains, are also likely over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Bataan, and the rest of Mindanao.

Scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA expects “Lannie” to make landfall in the vicinity of Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands within the day.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has reminded all regional DRRM councils and other relevant agencies to continuously disseminate warnings to the affected areas.

This aside from the text warnings that are being sent via the telcos, NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said Sunday night.

“We should not be complacent. Regional offices should continue disseminating warnings. Cascading of warnings through media outfits is also important.” he added in a statement.

Jalad also reminded local DRRM councils, local government units, and residents of affected areas to brace for the effects of “Lannie”.

“Communities are advised to prepare for possible flooding and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially those areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards,” he added.

The public is advised to take precautionary measures, monitor weather updates, and follow authorities’ warnings and advisories.

Source: Philippines News Agency