﻿‘Lannie’ drenches Capiz, Iloilo City

Residents in Western Visayas are reminded to remain vigilant for possible heavy rains and landslides in the aftermath of Tropical Depression (TD) Lannie.

Cindy Ferrer, spokesperson of the Western Visayas Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC VI), in an interview Tuesday, said Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TWCS) No. 1 has been lifted in areas across the region.

“We continue to remind the public to monitor as the typhoon is already moving towards the West Philippine Sea. We should not be complacent, we remain on alert,” she said.

She said preemptive evacuation should still be undertaken when necessary.

Residents of flood and landslide-prone areas are advised to always listen to their local government units (LGUs).

“Lannie” left 32 barangays flooded in towns of Mambusao, Jamindan, Sigma and Panit-an while seven families were evacuated in Mambusao, Capiz.

“We have monitored one casualty but we are waiting for confirmation if it is related to TD Lannie,” Ferrer said.

The 64-year-old resident of Dumalag, Capiz was allegedly swept by floods while harvesting corn.

Ferrer said they are also waiting for the confirmation of the reported death of a 39-year-old man from Balasan, Iloilo.

Meantime, in Iloilo City, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has reported that family food packs consisting of rice and canned goods have been provided to 50 families that are staying in evacuation centers of Barangays Simon Ledesma, San Isidro and Cubay all in Jaro district.

Currently, 15 families are staying at the Simon Ledesma evacuation center, 23 in Cubay and 12 in San Isidro.

Earlier, the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center also reported flooding in several barangays in Mandurriao, Lapuz, Jaro, and City Proper districts.

