﻿Lani Cayetano seeks comeback as Taguig mayor

Taguig 2nd District Rep. Lani Cayetano on Friday is seeking a return to the city’s mayoralty post.

Lani was accompanied by her husband, Taguig 1st District representative and senatorial candidate Alan Peter Cayetano, in filing her certificate of candidacy at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office.

Lani previously served as Taguig mayor from 2010 to 2019.

Lani and her running mate, incumbent councilor Arvin Alit, are running under the banner of the Nacionalista Party.

Meanwhile, incumbent Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano will not run for reelection.

“I will continue to focus on the problems on the programs and issues (of our city). In the coming months, while the rest of the nation focus on the elections, we in Taguig will focus on the solutions needed by our citizens,” he said.

The mayor also thanked the residents for their unity, cooperation and bayanihan.

He also enumerated the successes of the city in its pandemic response, including the lowest case fatality rates, most number of government-run testing sites built, and among the fastest vaccine rollouts in the National Capital Region.

He also mentioned the upcoming development of the city’s public employment service office into a competitive job center and the launching of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) offices.

“I will give way and I fully accept it because I believe in the leadership of Ate Lani. Fellow citizens, it has been my life’s greatest privilege to serve you,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency