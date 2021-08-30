﻿Lanao Sur education execs get aid from BARMM solon

Lanao del Sur school district supervisors can now produce educational materials faster after a parliament member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority-Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BTA-BARMM) provided their offices with 28 Risograph machines.

On Saturday, the multi-purpose Risograph printing machines were distributed to the 28 district supervisors in Lanao del Sur province.

BTA Member of Parliament (MP) Maisara Cudia Dandamun-Latiph, a lawyer, said she thought of providing the district schools with the most important equipment for education during the pandemic.

“I came up with an idea to procure Risograph machines funded by my Transitional Development Fund,” she said.

“I hope it will make your work a lot easier, and faster, for the education of every Bangsamoro,” she told school district supervisors in Lanao del Sur.

She said the pandemic has affected not only the livelihood sources of the people but also the access to education among learners in the country, including those in the BARMM.

She said the pandemic has changed the students’ learning method from face-to-face classes into the online and modular type.

“This has caused education harder to access especially for poor students,” Dandamun-Latiph added.

She also recognized that teachers have difficulty adjusting to the new learning and teaching method.

“It’s not easy to produce modules for thousands of students,” Dandamun-Latiph said, empathizing with the teachers’ plight.

In a statement, Dr. Zenaida Unte, Marawi City schools’ division superintendent, thanked the BARMM government for the arrival of the Risograph machines which she described as “timely.”

“The machines came in just in time because, in the new setting, we do not have face-to-face classes,” she said.

Dr. Sahanee Sumagayan, Lanao del Sur 1 schools’ division chief, echoed the remarks of Unte, mentioning their problems with printing school materials.

“We have enough bond papers but we do not have machines. What you did is a legacy and a pure manifestation of your fervent desire in elevating the quality of education, especially in this time of the pandemic,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rubina Macabunar, Lanao del Sur 2 schools’ division superintendent, lauded MP Dandamun-Latiph for the donations even as she vowed to come up with quality modules for the Bangsamoro students.

“We will see to it that no ink and papers will go to waste so that these Risograph machines will serve their purpose for every Bangsamoro learner,” she said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency