﻿Lanao Norte cops link 5 residents to stray bullet incident

Police has identified five individuals as persons of interest on the death of a 12-year-old girl who was hit with a stray bullet during the New Year revelry in Barangay Poblacion, Sapad town, Lanao del Norte.

On Saturday, Lt. Elric Palanas, chief of Sapad police, said the five people were subjected to paraffin and ballistic test to identify who among them fired a gun on midnight of Jan. 1.

“They are persons of interest, not suspects, because we still need validation. They were tagged based on our investigation and intelligence gathering, they were together that time within the 70 to 100 meter radius of the vicinity where the girl fell to the ground,” Palanas said.

Part of the investigation is the cross-matching of the firearm they got from the five persons and the bullet taken from the girl’s head which is from a .45-caliber pistol.

It can be recalled that Suzette Manamparan suddenly fell to the ground while playing with her cousins in front of their house to celebrate the New Year.

Her mother, Emilyn, said Suzette just arrived from church and was playing with her cousins when the incident happened.

Emilyn appealed for the suspect to have a conscience and surrender to the police so that her daughter’s death will be given justice.

