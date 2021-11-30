﻿Lakers trio combine for 82 points to beat Pistons 110-106

ANKARA – Los Angeles Lakers defeated Detroit Pistons 110-106 in Sunday’s NBA matchup, behind their star trio’s 82 combined points.

Lakers’ star forward LeBron James led his team to victory with 33 points, nine assists, and five rebounds while Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis contributed with 25 and 24 points, respectively.

Pistons’ forward Jerami Grant finished with 32 points, four assists, and six rebounds but not enough to turn the tide for his team.

This contest was also significant as Lakers’ LeBron James and Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart were on the same floor for the first time after their fight at the NBA game on Nov. 21.

At the previous game between two teams, two players were tangled up after exchanging a few words.

After a free throw, Stewart had begun to get more worked up while his teammates, coaches, and officials tried to hold him back.

Soon after a fight had broken out between the two, James had stroke Stewart in the face, cutting open his eye, and both players were ejected as a result.

NBA suspended Stewart for two games for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing James,” while James got the first suspension of his career for one game for “recklessly hitting” Stewart in the face.

Lakers is at the 8th spot in Western Conference standings with 11 wins and 11 losses while Pistons placed 14th in Eastern Conference table with four wins and 16 losses.

Curry, Warriors beat Clippers, improve to 18-2

Golden State Warriors beat Los Angeles Clippers 105-90 at Staples Center, Los Angeles on Sunday.

Warriors’ star guard Stephen Curry’s 33 points, six assists, and five rebounds were crucial for his team while his teammates Otto Porter Jr. and Jordan Poole contributed with 18 points and 17 points, respectively.

Paul George rallied the flag for the Clippers with 30 points, five assists, and five rebounds but his efforts were in vain as his team failed to achieve victory.

With this win, the Warriors grabbed their 7th consecutive victory and they sit at the top spot of the Western Conference table with 18 wins and two losses while Clippers are at the 5th spot with 11 wins and nine losses.

Other results: Indiana Pacers – Milwaukee Bucks: 100-118; Memphis Grizzlies – Sacramento Kings: 128-101; Toronto Raptors – Boston Celtics: 97-109.

Source: Philippines News Agency