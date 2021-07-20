﻿Lagman’s successor-prexy remark ‘just fiction’: Go

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday described as “fiction” Rep. Edcel Lagman’s remark that the real intention of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to run for vice president is to become successor-president.

Go, former Special Assistant to the President, said he has no plan to run for president in the 2022 elections.

“Kathang-isip lamang po ‘yan at ‘yan po ay guni-guni niyo lang po. Unang-una, I am not a candidate. Hindi po ako interesado na tumakbo bilang isang Pangulo (It’s just fiction and just your imagination. First, I am not a candidate. I’m not interested to run for president),” Go said in a media interview.

He said if ever Duterte finally decides to run and wins as vice president in 2022 elections, the country’s first leader from Mindanao will not allow that the elected president to just resign “so he can become president again.”

Go added that it would be a waste of resources and time as well as trust of the people if the elected president would just give the powers to vice president.

“Kung sino man ang manalo, bakit naman siya magre-resign kung siya ang pinili ng tao (Whoever wins, why would he resign if he is the one chosen by the people),” he added.

He said Duterte has “unfinished business” that he will consider coming out with the decision whether to accept the call of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) for him to run as vice president.

“Si Pangulong Duterte naman, bilang kandidato as vice president, marami pa siyang “unfinished business”, at marami pa po siyang maiaambag para sa ating bayan (President Duterte as vice president candidate, still has a lot of unfinished business and he still has a lot to contribute for our country),” he said.

Go said it is still the people who will decide in next year’s elections.

“This is democracy. Mayroon naman po tayong eleksyon. Ang taong bayan po ang boboto at pipili kung sino ang gusto nilang maging Pangulo at Pangawalang Pangulo (We have an election. The people will vote and choose who they want to be President and Vice President),” he said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said critics are free to challenge Duterte’s perceived vice-presidential plan but everything is premature as long as he has not yet filed his certificate of candidacy.

Roque said Duterte has yet to make up his mind but it should be noted that the 1987 Constitution is not prohibiting him from joining the 2022 vice presidential race.

“On some groups challenging the legality of President Duterte’s vice-presidential bid to the Supreme Court, they may rightfully do so as long as they have the legal standing,” Roque said.

Duterte previously said he is “seriously” thinking of running for Vice President.

