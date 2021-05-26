﻿La Union town limits guests as tourist spots open

SAN JUAN, La Union – The municipal government in this town is limiting its tourist arrivals to 700 guests daily with the opening of tourism sites and establishments to non-residents.

In Executive Order (EO) No. 18 issued on Wednesday, San Juan Mayor Arturo Valdriz said the entry of non-resident tourists will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Only those non-resident tourists aged 15 to 65 shall be allowed,” he said.

Valdriz said tourists from Luzon will be allowed entry to the province of La Union provided they present a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result for coronavirus to a Department of Tourism-accredited La Union-based travel and tour operations three days prior to their arrival.

However, leisure travel to the province from the National Capital Region (NCR), Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal is still prohibited, he said.

He added restaurants, resorts, and resto-bars are allowed to operate on a 50-percent capacity only with strict observance of minimum health protocols.

San Juan is known as the surfing capital of the north for its high waves attracting surfing enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of La Union urged tourists to book their stay through the DOT-accredited La Union–based travel and tour operator at https://bit.ly/LU-Travel-Agencies and apply for a travel request through Tara Na! VISITA (Visitor Information and Tourist Assistance) System at (https://tarana.launion.gov.ph/#/).

Upon arrival, guests must present a quick response (QR)-coded tourist pass at tourism one-stop-shop for verification and secure a tourist access pass (TAP) which is required in tourism destinations in the province

Source: Philippines News Agency