﻿La Union town councilor nabbed for illegal firearms

Philippine National Police (PNP) operatives arrested a town official in La Union province for possession of illegal firearms during a search warrant operation on Saturday.

PNP chief Gen. Debold M. Sinas identified the suspect as Michael Mapalo, a councilor and resident of Tubao town.

Mapalo was arrested in his home during the implementation of search warrant for Violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) issued by Judge Romeo M. Atillo, Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court-Branch 31 in Agoo, La Union.

Operatives seized assorted pieces of evidence during the operation including one .45 caliber pistol, one magazine assembly for .45 caliber pistol loaded with four live ammunitions, one 5.56mm M-16 Baby Armalite Rifle Elisco with serial number, and one magazine assembly for M-16 loaded with nine live rounds of ammunition.

“When the authorities asked for corresponding documents for the firearms, Manalo could not provide the said documents,” Sinas said in a statement.

The suspect was brought to Tubao Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges for violation of RA 10591.

“When a person has unlicensed guns or with an expired license, it is already considered as loose firearms. Anyone who has either expired license or unlicensed firearms can coordinate with the nearest police station for them to be able to assist in the proper disposition of the firearms. Otherwise, the PNP will be forced to file a search warrant and confiscate the firearms with corresponding charges against the violators,” Sinas said.

Source: Philippines News Agency