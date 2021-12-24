﻿La Union eases non-leisure travel requirements for fully vaxxed

The provincial government of La Union has removed the negative antigen test as one of the requirements for non-leisure travel of fully vaccinated non-residents to the province.

In a phone interview on Thursday, La Union provincial information officer Camille Bumatay said this measure was based on Executive Order (EO) 58 issued by Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III on Tuesday.

“For work, business, and government transactions non-leisure travel, non-residents who are fully vaccinated will just have to present a NAPANAM quick response (QR) code, government-issued identification (ID) card, proof of official business with the inclusive date of travel and itinerary, and coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination card,” she said.

Persons entering the province for government transactions will be given only eight hours to complete their transactions, as stated in the EO.

For other non-leisure travel purposes to the province, fully vaccinated individuals have to present a NAPANAM QR code, government-issued ID card, and a Covid-19 vaccination card.

For non-leisure travel to the province for medical reasons, the travelers – whether fully vaccinated or not – need to present a NAPANAM QR code, government-issued ID card, proof of official business with the inclusive date of travel, and itinerary.

Not fully vaccinated visitors traveling to the province for work, business, and government transactions non-leisure travel have to present a negative antigen test result taken within 72 hours before travel in addition to the NAPANAM QR code, government-issued ID card, proof of official business with the inclusive date of travel, and itinerary requirements, she added.

However, a not fully vaccinated individual traveling to the province for other purposes will have to present a negative antigen test result taken within 72 hours, in addition to the NAPANAM QR code and government-issued ID card.

Meanwhile, drivers and helpers of delivery cargoes need to present any negative test results. However, delivery manifests or any equivalent document should be presented.

Fully vaccinated tourists, on the other hand, will be required to register and book at TARA NA Visita system to generate the QR-coded tourism pass.

They are also required to present a government-issued ID, pre-booked arrangement with tour operators accredited by the Department of Tourism, Covid-19 vaccination card, and a negative antigen test result.

Not fully vaccinated tourists need to present the same requirements, except that they have to present a negative reverse transcription – polymerase chain reaction test valid within 72 hours instead of an antigen test result.

Source: Philippines News Agency