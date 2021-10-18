﻿La Union declares state of calamity after ‘Maring’ onslaught

The provincial government of La Union is now under a state of calamity by virtue of Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 1413 approved on Friday due to the effect of Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Maring.

“As of October 14, in the initial Damage Report of (STS) Maring in La Union, 259 barangays, 38,812 families, 135,881 persons, and 4,263 houses were affected. According to the same report, two people were injured, three missing persons, and no death,” the resolution read.

A total of PHP369.3 million worth of agricultural products were damaged including rice, corn, vegetables, and fisheries while livestock damage including carabao, cattle, chicken, duck, fighting cock, goat, sheep, swine, and turkey amounted to PHP5.2 million, it added.

The Initial Infrastructure Damage Report shows PHP63.1 million worth of damage on 17 roads while initial damage on 14 agri-infra projects cost PHP48,000.

“Continuous recovery efforts such as relief operations, infrastructure restoration, road clearing, donation drives, and damage assessment for possible aid are continuously conducted by the concerned provincial government of La Union offices. A total of 18,998 relief packs were distributed in highly affected areas,” the resolution said.

Private and public sectors also came together to extend help to those who are badly affected as the La Union Agri-Tourism Center continues to accept monetary and in-kind donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily including weekends.

