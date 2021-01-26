﻿La Trinidad implements curfew, stricter measures

The municipality of La Trinidad in Benguet province has enforced curfew and stricter measures to control the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), including the B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 (United Kingdom) variant of the virus.

Mayor Romeo Salda on Monday said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has mandated all local government units (LGUs) to strengthen existing public health interventions to prevent the possible transmission of the new variant.

The MIATF unanimously approved to effect a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The town now also restricts those below 15 years old and above 65 years old from leaving their homes.

It also enforced stricter border control with individuals from outside Baguio and Benguet entering the town to present health declaration form, travel authority, medical clearance, and certificate of acceptance.

Travel restriction protocol allowing only essential travels is also in effect. It further limits to one person per household those allowed to go out of their residence.

The local government has also ordered the enforcement of the anti-peddling ordinance and for establishments to allow only “take-out” food service.

Source: Philippines News agency