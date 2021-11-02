﻿LA Lakers defeat Houston Rockets for 2nd consecutive win

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 95-85 late Sunday to seal their second consecutive victory.

Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to add 23 points as Russell Westbrook scored 20 points for the winning side.

Anthony Davis recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while LeBron James scored 15 points.

For the losing side, Eric Gordon played with 17 points, Christian Wood scored 16, and Alperen Sengun finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Lakers secured four wins in seven games, while the Rockets suffered their fourth straight loss.

Other Sunday’s results: Dallas Mavericks – Sacramento Kings: 105-99; Milwaukee Bucks – Utah Jazz: 95-107; Charlotte Hornets – Portland Trail Blazers: 125-113; and Brooklyn Nets – Detroit Pistons: 117-91.

