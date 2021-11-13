﻿Koronadal gets P533-M fund for infra projects in 2022

Some PHP533.4 million worth of vital infrastructure projects funded by the national government have been approved here next year.

Mayor Eliordo Ogena said on Friday preparations are underway for the rollout of the projects that include the construction of flood mitigating structures and drainage systems, and the improvement of road networks.

He said these will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in coordination with the city government.

“We are very excited about this. The figures tell a lot that we have many projects to look forward to (from the national government) in 2022,” he said in the local government’s weekly radio program “Tingog sang Pagsanyog.”

The mayor said some PHP245 million has been approved for “flood mitigating structures protecting public infrastructure facilities and drainage systems.”

He said the lined-up projects cover portions of the critical Blok Creek and Marbel River, which traverses portions of the city proper and several barangays.

For Blok Creek, he said some PHP50 million has been set aside for the construction of bank protection structures and PHP30 million for additional flood control structures.

Also, PHP50 million has been approved for the construction of a riverbank protection at a portion of Marbel River in Barangay Carpenter Hill; PHP45 million for a riverbank protection in Barangay Sto. Nino section; PHP35 million for a riverbank revetment in Barangay Namnama section; and PHP35 million for a riverbank protection in Purok Upper Valley, Barangay Sto. Nino section.

Ogena said an additional PHP143.43 million has been allotted for the construction and maintenance of flood mitigating structures and drainage systems.

Some PHP74.437 million has been approved for the construction of a riverbank protection along the Marbel River in Barangay San Roque, PHP40 million for the diversion channel project 1, and PHP30 million for the diversion channel project 3 in the city.

The mayor said the remaining funds are for the road network development program, which includes the PHP65-million widening of the Cotabato-Marbel road in Barangay Paraiso.

He said another PHP25 million has been set aside for the construction and improvement of access roads leading to a planned industrial and economic zone in Barangay San Jose, specifically portions of Sitio Boundary, Purok Apostol, and Tinago Road.

“This is in support of the agricultural processing activities in the area,” he said.

Ogena described the upcoming projects as strategic and designed to further perk up economic activities in the city.

He added that these were approved for funding and implementation through the support of Deputy House Speaker and South Cotabato 2nd District Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez and the DPWH.

Source: Philippines News Agency