﻿Korean fugitive collared in Cebu City

A 43-year-old South Korean fugitive was arrested in a mall here on Wednesday by Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Region 7 operatives.

Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, CIDG-7 regional chief, told the media on Thursday that Kim Byunggon did not resist arrest when caught inside the Ayala Mall at the IT Park in Barangay Apas.

The Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit issued an order in April to arrest the Korean who is wanted for investment fraud charges in his country.

The operation, he said, was in coordination with the BI and the Korean National Police Agency.

“He (Byunggon) has an outstanding warrant of arrest for defrauding his victims of more than 200 million Korean won. In our money, that’s around PHP10 million,” Dalogdog said in Filipino during a briefing.

Dalogdog said Byunggon went into hiding in Cebu after some of his victims filed cases against him.

The police will investigate if Byunggon had established a business and had associates in the country, Dalogdog said, adding that they do not have an idea as to how long the foreigner had been hiding in Cebu.

“From time to time, we will have coordination with the Korean police. We are communicating with them. We have a good rapport and coordination with the Korean police and that have helped ease our job,” he said.

The Korean national was brought to the CIDG-7 office for documentation and temporary detention prior to turnover to the BI.

Byunggon will be flown to Manila where the BI will process his deportation

Source: Philippines News Agency