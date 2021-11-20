﻿Korean food, culture followers in for a treat in Manila

Korean lovers are invited to have a taste and feel of Korea as the city government of Manila launched the “K-Town Cha-Cha-Cha Fest” on Friday.

The festival features everything Korean — culture, food, and fashion trends.

The festival, open daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., will run until November 30 at the Remedios Circle in Malate.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Manila Bureau of Permits (MBP) and the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office in partnership with the Fil-Korean Trade & Cultural Association Corporation.

MBP Director Levi Facundo, in an interview with the Philippine News Agency, said 15 restaurants and merchants will showcase Korean culture through food and other products.

The K-fest is just one of the many initiatives by the city government to support and promote the reopening of businesses and the economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Manila was hailed by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the 2021 Most Business-Friendly local government unit.

The city government assured it will continue to create programs and projects that will benefit the business sector.

Aside from the K-fest, the “StrEAT Food Festival” is also ongoing until November 30, participated in by 60 stall owners offering Filipino street foods, at the Mehan Garden near the City Hall while other retailers are located at the nearby Hidden Garden in Liwasang Bonifacio.

“We will continue to innovate, listen, and adopt just so we can create a business atmosphere that is fair, friendly, lively, and with peace of mind. We will continue to raise the bar for a better, vibrant economy for the city,” Facundo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency