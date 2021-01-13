﻿Korea-funded mold tech support center operational mid-2021: DOST

The Mold Technology Support Center (MTSC) funded by the Korean government for USD8 million is expected to be operational by mid-2021, the head of the Department of Science and Technology-Metals Industry Research and Development Center (DOST-MIRDC) said.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency Monday night, MIRDC executive director Robert Dizon said the construction is expected to be completed by June and should be operational right after.

“That is part of the agreement (with the Korean government). We had a discussion with them last November, and (the records of discussion) was signed last December,” he said.

The project started in 2019, and then South Korean Ambassador Han Dong-man and DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña led the MTSC’s groundbreaking ceremony in October that year.

Seven engineers and technicians from the MIRDC and the Philippine Die and Mold Association (PDMA) trained in South Korea from September to December 2019, Dizon said.

“Part of their training was on technical drawing, mold design, programming and operations, mold assembly. They were supposed to have another training for three months, from April to June 2020, but it did not push through because of the pandemic,” he added.

Dizon said the Korea Association of Machinery Industry is currently finishing the online modules, and the online training will start soon.

Once the construction of the MTSC is completed, he said this will be manned by MIRDC staff who will do the molding technology job.

The DOST chief confirmed that all molding and technology firms will be welcome to use the facility and to also ask the MIRDC staff or PDMA technicians there to do the job.

“The facility has two main purposes — to provide trainings on mold making, and to accept mold making jobs,” Dizon said. Those who are interested may reach out to the MIRDC or the PDMA, especially if they are members of this association.

For the trainings, Dizon said participants may learn the basics like technical drawing, wherein they would only need a computer and software. The training may last for two months due to various modules that participants would need to take up.

Dizon added that trainings on mold design, fabrication and assembly would follow once equipment are already delivered to the facility.

Meanwhile, Dizon said the MIRDC conducted webinars on technical drawing from August to November 2020. “We will continue this webinar during the pandemic and while the construction is not yet finished,” he said.

Registration to the webinar was an open invitation. The majority of those who attended the webinars last year were students, and some were from metalworking and manufacturing companies. There were some overseas Filipino workers, too, according to Dizon.

