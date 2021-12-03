﻿Knowledge Channel, DOST partner to bring STEM closer to public

Soon, materials from the Department of Science and Technology – Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) will be shown on Knowledge Channel’s platforms as the two recently signed a partnership, an executive of SEI said on Thursday.

“It (partnership) will make STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) educational resources more accessible to the learners through the various media channels used by Knowledge Channel in distributing content for basic education,” SEI chief science research specialist, Ruby Cristobal, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

She said the partnership was signed on November 29, but the turnover of the first batch of materials will be slated in the coming days.

Among the initial video programs to be turned over are “Radyo Eskwela” and “TuklaSiyensya”.

“Radyo Eskwela” is for elementary students and has 20 episodes, while “TuklaSyensya” has 15 video presentations for high school students.

“Our STEM modules and educational resources will be shown in their (Knowledge Channel) programs and distributed for free in their beneficiary schools,” Cristobal said.

This partnership will help contribute to the SEI’s goal of promoting STEM careers and enhancing interest in mathematics and science.

It also aims to improve the students’ performance in these areas, she said.

According to SEI, Knowledge Channel develops, acquires, and distributes Department of Education K-12 curriculum-based multimedia learning resources on-air, online, and offline to supplement the effective and relevant delivery of basic education.

Earlier, Knowledge Channel also partnered with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) for “Wikaharian”, an animated series of lessons for Grade 1 students.

“Wikaharian” is a daily lesson about reading. The animated series is in English and Filipino, showcasing lessons that would help instill Filipino values and traditions.

Source: Philippines News Agency