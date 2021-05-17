﻿Kkoc, Bosh, Pierce, Russell elected to Hall of Fame 2021

Several NBA veterans such as Toni Kukoc, Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, and Bill Russell were elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 on Sunday.

“Congratulations Toni Kukoc, 3-time NBA Champion, 3-time EuroLeague MVP, FIBA World Championships MVP and 21HoopClass honoree,” Basketball HOF (Hall of Fame) said on Twitter.

In addition to Chicago Bulls’ former Croatian forward Kukoc, the Basketball HOF also said it elected Miami Heat’s former center-forward Chris Bosh, Boston Celtics’ ex-player Paul Pierce, Detroit Pistons’ former center Ben Wallace, and a former player of the Sacramento Kings, Chris Webber, as well as 87-year-old Bill Russell, NBA’s first Black head coach.

Russell — a Celtics veteran in 1956-1969 — was an 11-time NBA champion with the Celtics. He spent his whole career at Boston.

The Basketball HOF will honor Russell as a coach this time.

“Congratulations Bill Russell, the NBA’s first Black head coach and #21HoopClass honoree. (Also inducted in 1975 as a player),” it tweeted.

As a coach, Russell led the Celtics to the NBA winners in 1968 and 1969.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the state of Massachusetts pays tribute to world basketball greats, including coaches, players, and referees, for their significant contributions to the game.

Kukoc won three NBA titles with the Bulls in 1996-1998.

Bosh was a two-time NBA champion with the Heat in 2012 and 2013. He was also picked for the NBA All-Star for 11 times.

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Pierce was one of the integral parts of the Celtics, winning the 2008 NBA title.

Wallace, who played for the Detroit Pistons in the majority of his career, became the NBA champion 2004 with this franchise. Wallace was a four-time NBA All-Star.

Webber, who was the 1994 NBA Rookie of the Year, was a longtime Sacramento Kings power forward (1998-2005).

In his career, Webber played in five NBA All-Star games.

Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Val Ackerman, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Howard Garfinkel, Clarence “Fats” Jenkins, Bob Dandridge, and Pearl Moore were the other 2021 Hall of Fame honorees.

The Class of 2021 will be enshrined in September.

Source: Philippines News Agency