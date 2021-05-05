﻿Kin of slain NegOcc consultant ‘grateful’ for PRRD’s probe order

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Tuesday that the family of the late provincial consultant for hospital operations Mariano Antonio Cui III appreciate the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to investigate his assassination.

“The family of Mr. Marton Cui is very grateful that this has already come to the attention of the President,” Lacson said in a radio interview.

In a press briefing on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte has directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the Cui slay case, adding that the Chief Executive strongly condemns the incident and vows that justice will be served.

Cui, 62, whom Lacson described as “a very good friend,” was gunned down in his hometown of San Carlos City at around 8 p.m. on April 12.

According to the police investigation, Cui was hit by long-range shots while he was about to board his vehicle outside his office at Emerald Arcade on F.C. Ledesma Avenue, Barangay Palampas.

“I hope that the NBI, and I’m confident that the NBI will take the directive seriously and really investigate, who is the triggerman and who was behind the assassination of Mr. Marton Cui,” Lacson said, adding that “this is a good step” towards the resolution of the case.

“The family and his very close friends will be monitoring the results of this directive,” the governor said.

Although the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office has formed a special investigation task group to investigate, Lacson said he has not received a status report from the police until now.

Cui had also worked as the chief of staff of former first district congressman Julio Ledesma IV and as an executive assistant for political affairs of incumbent Rep. Gerardo Valmayor Jr.

He was laid to rest at the San Carlos City Memorial Park on April 20.

Source: Philippines News Agency