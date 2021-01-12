﻿Kidapawan imposes stricter checkpoints after bomb scare

Police and military authorities in North Cotabato have been placed on alert following a bomb scare in Kidapawan City.

Mayor Joseph Evangelista said on Saturday additional police personnel in various police quarantine checkpoints have been deployed to the city to ensure terrorist activities do not prosper.

On Thursday afternoon, an unattended item that contained a mobile phone with wirings, wrapped in a loaf of bread, and placed at the rear portion of a Yellow Bus unit triggered fear at the Kidapawan City bus terminal.

Lt. Col. Ramel Hojilla, city police chief, said the item was not a bomb.

“It was detonated by the explosives ordnance disposal team using a blasting cap and water disruptor after the bus management claimed that a man informed them the bus has a bomb,” Hojilla said.

In a separate interview, Olympio Par, manager of Yellow Bus – Kidapawan, said the incident was pure harassment by a still unidentified extortion group.

Evangelista said additional security measures were in place at the Kidapawan City terminal and other populated areas.

“Please bear with us, this security arrangement is for our safety and your safety,” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency