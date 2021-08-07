﻿Kidapawan City opens 4 more vaccination hubs

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) here has opened four more vaccination hubs to speed up the inoculation of the three priority groups.

Lawyer Paolo Evangelista, city information officer, on Saturday said the latest addition brought to six the number of vaccination sites.

He added that the new vaccination hubs were set up on Friday at the compounds of the Kidapawan City Hospital and Cotabato Provincial Hospital; and the privately-owned Madonna Hospital and Midway Hospital.

Each vaccination site can handle 200 to 300 people daily.

“The previous vaccination sites were established at two tertiary level schools here – the Notre Dame of Kidapawan College and the Kidapawan Doctor’s College,” Evangelista said.

Health workers are still vaccinating A2 (senior citizens) and A3 (persons with comorbidities) categories.

As of Friday, the city health office (CHO) has inoculated a total of 13,122 individuals, 6,915 of whom have completed the two doses from the A1 (health front-liners) to the A3 priority lists.

“The CHO is looking forward to serving the A4 category that includes essential workers, transport, and uniformed personnel soon,” Evangelista said.

To date, the city has 142 Covid-19 active cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency