﻿Kidapawan boosts vax drive with ultralow temp freezer

The city government here has put in place a newly acquired ultralow temperature (ULT) freezer (-86 degrees Celsius) ideal for handling Pfizer vaccines.

The equipment was procured through an allotment by the city government at PHP595,000, city information officer lawyer Paolo Evangelista said on Wednesday.

The freezer can store 7,000 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vials to support the vaccination rollout through the Department of Health (DOH).

The ULT freezer was installed at the city health office on Tuesday afternoon following its arrival.

“This is a proactive initiative of our city government to respond to the requirements of the DOH to intensify our capability in the vaccination program”, Evangelista said.

He added the city government is also set to procure another ULT freezer within the next two months.

Aside from the ULT procurement, the local government unit (LGU) has taken various measures to fight the epidemic.

It has constructed a temporary treatment and monitoring facility that caters to mild and moderate Covid-19 patients, which was through the collaboration of the DOH.

The LGU has also partnered with the Energy Development Corporation in the city for the newly constructed bio-molecular laboratory to test Covid-19 samples.

“We have trained medical personnel through the DOH-Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (DOH-RITM) to facilitate the operation of the laboratory,” Evangelista said.

Based on the latest bulletin issued by the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit, a total of 6,925 individuals have received their Covid-19 vaccines here.

Some 3,753 had their first dose of vaccines while 3,172 have completed the double dose.

Currently, the city has 97 active Covid-19 cases

Source: Philippines News Agency